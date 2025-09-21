Trump's new H-1B visa rule hits Indian IT stocks Business Sep 21, 2025

A new executive order from President Trump now imposes an additional $100,000 in fees on H-1B visas, and it's already shaking up Indian tech companies listed in the US.

Infosys shares dropped 4% and Cognizant declined 4.7% on Friday as investors worried about how these higher costs could hurt profits—especially with US immigration rules getting tighter.