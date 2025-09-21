Next Article
Trump's new H-1B visa rule hits Indian IT stocks
Business
A new executive order from President Trump now imposes an additional $100,000 in fees on H-1B visas, and it's already shaking up Indian tech companies listed in the US.
Infosys shares dropped 4% and Cognizant declined 4.7% on Friday as investors worried about how these higher costs could hurt profits—especially with US immigration rules getting tighter.
Profit margins could shrink by 1-2%
Industry expert Pareekh Jain says profit margins could shrink by 1-2% if the rule also hits existing visa renewals.
The extra expense might make hiring and project delivery trickier for companies that rely on H-1B workers.
Still, some firms focused on offshore operations may feel less impact thanks to their global work models.