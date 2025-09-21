Next Article
Tech giants ask H-1B employees to return before new rule
Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are urging their H-1B employees who are currently outside the US to come back before September 21, 2025.
A new Presidential Proclamation will soon require H-1B visa holders to pay a hefty $100,000 fee per petition just to reenter the country—otherwise, they'll be blocked from coming back.
Immigration rules shakeup
This move puts many skilled workers—and their families—in a tough spot, especially those supporting the US tech industry.
For anyone already in the US on an H-1B or as a dependent, traveling abroad after September 21, 2025 could mean not getting back in without paying that huge fee.
Tech companies are scrambling to help their teams adjust as this marks a big shift in how immigration rules are enforced.