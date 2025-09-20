GST on cement to drop from 28% to 18%

The tax cut covers cement, but manufacturers haven't said how much of the savings will actually reach builders. Developers are hoping for clear answers by early October so they can update project prices—and maybe pass on benefits to buyers.

Impact on ongoing projects

If you've invested in a project that's just getting started, you might see lower prices because cement is a big chunk of early costs.

But if your project is nearly finished, this GST cut probably won't make much difference right now.