Bihar-based steel distributor's ₹250cr IPO to open next week Business Sep 20, 2025

BMW Ventures is opening its IPO for subscription from September 24 to 26, 2025.

The company plans to issue 2.34 crore new shares, mainly to pay off ₹173.75 crore of its total ₹428.38 crore debt as of March 2025, with the rest going toward general corporate needs.