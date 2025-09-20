Next Article
Bihar-based steel distributor's ₹250cr IPO to open next week
Business
BMW Ventures is opening its IPO for subscription from September 24 to 26, 2025.
The company plans to issue 2.34 crore new shares, mainly to pay off ₹173.75 crore of its total ₹428.38 crore debt as of March 2025, with the rest going toward general corporate needs.
BMW Ventures's revenue and profit figures
Based in Bihar, BMW Ventures is big on distributing long and flat steel products—these made up about 98% of its revenue in FY25.
They also handle tractor engines and parts, make PVC pipes, and build things like pre-engineered buildings and steel girders.
Profits grew to ₹32.8 crore in FY25 from ₹29.9 crore last year.
Issue managed by Sarthi Capital Advisors
Sarthi Capital Advisors is managing the IPO process for them.