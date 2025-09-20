Logistics costs: India rolls out scientific measurement system Business Sep 20, 2025

India just rolled out a scientific system to measure logistics costs, aiming to make supply chains more efficient and globally competitive.

Thanks to this new approach, earlier estimates of logistics eating up 13-14% of GDP have been revised down to a much leaner 7.97%.

The National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) achieved this by mixing hard data with real-world surveys for a clearer picture.