GST rates change on September 22: What to know Business Sep 20, 2025

GST rates have just changed as of September 22. The State GST department wants traders and service providers to pass on the benefits to everyone.

The GST Council revised the rate slabs into a two-tier structure of 5% and 18%.

There's also a new, much higher 40% tax coming soon for things like cigarettes, beedi, gutka, and pan masala—but that date hasn't been announced yet.