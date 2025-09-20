Amul slashes prices of over 700 products following GST cut
What's the story
The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells dairy products under the popular Amul brand, has announced price cuts on over 700 of its product packs. The reduction comes in response to the recent cut in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates. The new prices will be effective from September 22, 2025.
Product coverage
Price cuts cover wide range of products
The price cuts by GCMMF cover a wide range of Amul products, including dairy staples such as butter, ghee, UHT milk, and ice cream. The reduction also extends to bakery items and frozen snacks. Other products like cheese, paneer, chocolates, malt-based drinks, and peanut spread will also witness a price cut.
Price reduction
Take a look at the new pricing
One of the major price cuts is on the MRP of Amul butter (100gm), which has been slashed from ₹62 to ₹58. Likewise, ghee prices have been reduced by ₹40 to ₹610/liter, Amul 1kg processed cheese block by ₹30 to ₹545/kg, and frozen paneer (200g) from ₹99 to ₹95. The move is part of GCMMF's effort to make staple dairy products affordable for households across India.
Customer focus
GCMMF's commitment to consumer welfare
GCMMF has stressed that its decision to pass on the full benefit of the GST reduction to consumers is in line with its promise of providing high-quality dairy and food products at competitive prices. Amul's price cuts come in the wake of a similar move by Mother Dairy, which announced a ₹2 per liter reduction in milk prices from September 22, 2025.