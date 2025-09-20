Amul slashes prices of over 700 products following GST cut

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells dairy products under the popular Amul brand, has announced price cuts on over 700 of its product packs. The reduction comes in response to the recent cut in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates. The new prices will be effective from September 22, 2025.

Product coverage Price cuts cover wide range of products The price cuts by GCMMF cover a wide range of Amul products, including dairy staples such as butter, ghee, UHT milk, and ice cream. The reduction also extends to bakery items and frozen snacks. Other products like cheese, paneer, chocolates, malt-based drinks, and peanut spread will also witness a price cut.

Price reduction Take a look at the new pricing One of the major price cuts is on the MRP of Amul butter (100gm), which has been slashed from ₹62 to ₹58. Likewise, ghee prices have been reduced by ₹40 to ₹610/liter, Amul 1kg processed cheese block by ₹30 to ₹545/kg, and frozen paneer (200g) from ₹99 to ₹95. The move is part of GCMMF's effort to make staple dairy products affordable for households across India.