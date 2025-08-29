Next Article
Amazon struggles to attract AI talent amid pay concerns
Amazon is finding it tough to hire top AI engineers right now.
According to a leaked memo, their pay structure and work culture just aren't stacking up against rivals, especially since they joined the generative AI race a bit late.
Amazon hasn't announced major new AI hires lately
Companies like Meta, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI are offering bigger paychecks and have already pulled in experts from places like Apple and OpenAI.
Amazon hasn't announced any major new AI hires lately, and there's ongoing talk inside the company about whether their compensation model needs an upgrade.
Despite this, Amazon says it's still a top spot for tech talent.