Samvardhana Motherson's stock jumps 2% on profit dip
Samvardhana Motherson's stock closed up 2% on Friday at ₹94.03, catching attention despite profits falling this quarter.
Revenue grew to ₹30,212 crore in Q1 FY26, but net profit dropped to ₹482 crore from nearly double last quarter.
Annual growth story
Even with a profit dip, the company's annual numbers look strong—revenue for FY25 jumped to ₹1.13 lakh crore and yearly profit rose too.
For investors and anyone watching market moves, this shows the company is still growing overall.
Board declares dividend, bonus issue
The board just announced dividends and a bonus issue—always good news for shareholders.
Plus, they're making big moves by buying major stakes in Yutaka Giken and Youngshin Motherson Auto Tech, aiming to expand their reach in the auto world.