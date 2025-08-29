AIA Engineering's shares rise 0.52% after posting strong quarterly profits

Net profit up from last quarter

Despite bringing in less revenue this quarter, AIA's net profit grew to ₹299 crore (up from ₹279.65 crore last quarter) and earnings per share also improved.

For the full year ending March 2025, profits held strong at ₹1,048.32 crore.

If you're into stocks or just curious about how companies stay steady in tough times, that's worth noting.