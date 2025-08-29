AIA Engineering's shares rise 0.52% after posting strong quarterly profits
AIA Engineering's shares ticked up 0.52% to ₹3,033 on Friday, riding a wave of heavy trading.
The move comes right after the company posted its June 2025 quarter results—showing higher profits even as revenue slipped.
Net profit up from last quarter
Despite bringing in less revenue this quarter, AIA's net profit grew to ₹299 crore (up from ₹279.65 crore last quarter) and earnings per share also improved.
For the full year ending March 2025, profits held strong at ₹1,048.32 crore.
If you're into stocks or just curious about how companies stay steady in tough times, that's worth noting.
Debt-to-equity ratio at 0.07
AIA is keeping things stable with low debt (just 0.07 debt-to-equity) and a solid return on equity of 15.31%.
Plus, they've announced a ₹16 per share dividend (ex-date: September 4, 2025), which is always good news for investors looking for some extra returns.