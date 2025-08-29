Next Article
Last chance to nominate your MSME for ET Awards 2025
Only two days left to nominate your business for the ET MSME Awards 2025.
These awards spotlight India's micro, small, and medium enterprises making waves in innovation, resilience, and growth—across 22 categories like tech breakthroughs and women-led ventures.
If you want your achievements recognized nationally, now's the time.
Why you shouldn't miss this opportunity
Getting nominated (or winning) can seriously boost your business' credibility and help you connect with new partners or investors.
The application is quick, online, and totally free—just submit before August 31.
With over 66 million MSMEs out there, this could be your moment to stand out!