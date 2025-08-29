NSE mock trading session on August 30: Key details

Schedule and software update

The drill kicks off with a pre-open at 9:00am then regular trading runs from 9:15am to 10:10am.

There's also a re-login window from 1:30pm to 2:00pm if anyone needs it.

No fresh software updates will roll out during the test, but everyone needs to upgrade to NEAT+ version 7.8.3 by September 6, 2025, before discontinuation of old Version 7.8.2.