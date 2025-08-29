NSE mock trading session on August 30: Key details
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is holding a mock trading session this Saturday, August 30, 2025.
It covers stocks, futures & options, currency, and commodities—all in a test environment where no actual fund pay-ins or payouts occur.
Brokers can use this chance to make sure their systems and backup plans are solid.
Schedule and software update
The drill kicks off with a pre-open at 9:00am then regular trading runs from 9:15am to 10:10am.
There's also a re-login window from 1:30pm to 2:00pm if anyone needs it.
No fresh software updates will roll out during the test, but everyone needs to upgrade to NEAT+ version 7.8.3 by September 6, 2025, before discontinuation of old Version 7.8.2.
Importance of mock trading session
Mock sessions like these help spot tech glitches before real trades happen—so markets run smoothly and investors can trust the platform works as it should.
It's all about keeping things reliable when it counts most.