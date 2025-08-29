Endurance Technologies's stock climbs 2% on impressive results

The company's annual numbers look solid: revenue for fiscal 2025 reached ₹11,560.81 crore (up from ₹10,240.87 crore), and net profit jumped to ₹836.35 crore from last year's ₹680.49 crore. Earnings per share also improved, showing Endurance is keeping its finances healthy with low debt and a strong return on capital.

Highest-ever dividend announced

Endurance just announced its highest-ever dividend—₹10 per share—set to be paid on August 1.

Plus, with investor meetings lined up for September 2, the company is making moves to keep investors in the loop and confidence high as the stock trends upward.