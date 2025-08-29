Endurance Technologies's stock climbs 2% on impressive results
Endurance Technologies's stock climbed 2% to ₹2,917 on Friday after the company posted impressive results for the quarter and full year ending March 2025.
Revenue hit ₹3,318.89 crore (up from ₹2,825.50 crore last year), while net profit rose to ₹226.35 crore.
Annual revenue and net profit jump
The company's annual numbers look solid: revenue for fiscal 2025 reached ₹11,560.81 crore (up from ₹10,240.87 crore), and net profit jumped to ₹836.35 crore from last year's ₹680.49 crore.
Earnings per share also improved, showing Endurance is keeping its finances healthy with low debt and a strong return on capital.
Highest-ever dividend announced
Endurance just announced its highest-ever dividend—₹10 per share—set to be paid on August 1.
Plus, with investor meetings lined up for September 2, the company is making moves to keep investors in the loop and confidence high as the stock trends upward.