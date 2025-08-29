TCS creates new AI and services transformation unit

This new unit brings all of TCS 's AI projects under one roof—including teams split from AI.Cloud earlier this year—to help clients move faster with digital transformation. The shake-up follows TCS's recent decision to cut about 12,000 jobs (2% of staff), aiming to stay nimble as AI keeps changing the tech landscape.

Amit Kapur's journey at TCS

Amit Kapur joined TCS back in 1999 after graduating from the University of Mumbai.

He played a big part in turning the UK and Ireland into TCS's second-largest market.

Now, his experience will help push TCS's global plan to scale up AI-powered services—using their Pace Ports innovation centers to get smarter solutions closer to clients.