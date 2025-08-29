Why is Ipca Laboratories's stock falling despite strong quarterly results
Ipca Laboratories just dropped their Q1 FY25 results—revenue jumped to ₹2,308.85 crore (up from ₹2,092.63 crore last year) and net profit hit ₹234.42 crore.
EPS also improved to ₹9.19 per share from last year's ₹7.58.
But despite these strong numbers, the stock slid 2.21% on Friday to ₹1,387.20.
Full-year performance and dividend details
For the full year ending March 2025, Ipca clocked in a hefty revenue of ₹8,939.59 crore and net profit of ₹787.53 crore (EPS: ₹35.14).
They even announced a final dividend of ₹2 per share this August—nice touch for shareholders after their 2022 stock split changed the face value from ₹2 to ₹1.
Still, market vibes are pretty neutral according to Moneycontrol; investors seem cautious about what's next for this Nifty Midcap 150 company despite its solid track record lately.