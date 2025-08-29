Why is Ipca Laboratories's stock falling despite strong quarterly results

Full-year performance and dividend details

For the full year ending March 2025, Ipca clocked in a hefty revenue of ₹8,939.59 crore and net profit of ₹787.53 crore (EPS: ₹35.14).

They even announced a final dividend of ₹2 per share this August—nice touch for shareholders after their 2022 stock split changed the face value from ₹2 to ₹1.

Still, market vibes are pretty neutral according to Moneycontrol; investors seem cautious about what's next for this Nifty Midcap 150 company despite its solid track record lately.