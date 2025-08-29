Ola Electric's stock jumps 20% as it gets PLI certification
Ola Electric's stock soared almost 20% this week, closing at ₹57.50 on August 29, 2025.
The big boost? Ola just scored a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) certification for all its Gen 3 scooters—a move that stands out even as the rest of the market stays sluggish.
PLI incentives could help Ola turn profitable soon
Thanks to PLI, Ola can now get incentives worth 13-18% of sales until 2028, which could help it turn profitable from the second quarter of FY26.
There's also buzz about a possible GST cut on entry-level electric scooters, potentially making them more wallet-friendly for young buyers.
Policy tailwinds and market ambitions
Niti Aayog has convened a meeting with manufacturers to speed up electric motorcycle adoption, potentially giving Ola extra policy tailwinds.
Founder Bhavish Aggarwal is aiming high, hoping to grab up to 30% of India's e-scooter market as demand for EVs keeps rising.