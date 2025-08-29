ITC's stock climbs 1.4% on strong revenue growth
ITC's stock climbed 1.41% on Friday, last traded at ₹406.55 as of 10:10am and landing it among the top gainers on the Nifty 50.
The boost comes after ITC reported impressive revenue growth for both Q1 FY26 and the full FY25, catching investors' attention even though annual net profit dipped a bit compared to last year.
ITC's Q1 FY26 and FY25 revenue numbers
For the quarter ending June 2025, ITC's revenue jumped to ₹21,494.79 crore (up from ₹18,765 crore in March), with a net profit of ₹5,274.65 crore.
Over the full financial year ending March 2025, revenue hit ₹75,323.34 crore—higher than last year's ₹70,881 crore—while net profit slipped slightly to ₹19,926.05 crore from last year's ₹20,723.75 crore.
Despite this small dip in profits, ITC's steady revenue growth is reassuring investors and keeping its stock momentum strong.