ITC's stock climbs 1.4% on strong revenue growth Business Aug 29, 2025

ITC's stock climbed 1.41% on Friday, last traded at ₹406.55 as of 10:10am and landing it among the top gainers on the Nifty 50.

The boost comes after ITC reported impressive revenue growth for both Q1 FY26 and the full FY25, catching investors' attention even though annual net profit dipped a bit compared to last year.