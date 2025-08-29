NLC India posts strong profit growth, but stock dips 2%

Net profit rose to ₹839 crore

Even with a slight dip in quarterly revenue, NLC India's net profit rose to ₹839 crore.

The company also commenced commercial operation of a new solar project and improved its return on equity and reduced its debt-to-equity ratio—but market mood still dragged the stock down.

If you're tracking energy or looking at public sector companies, it's a reminder that strong numbers don't always mean instant market love.