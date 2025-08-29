NLC India posts strong profit growth, but stock dips 2%
NLC India's stock dropped 2% to ₹223.05 on Friday, despite the company posting impressive profit growth for the June 2025 quarter.
Net profit rose to ₹839 crore
Even with a slight dip in quarterly revenue, NLC India's net profit rose to ₹839 crore.
The company also commenced commercial operation of a new solar project and improved its return on equity and reduced its debt-to-equity ratio—but market mood still dragged the stock down.
If you're tracking energy or looking at public sector companies, it's a reminder that strong numbers don't always mean instant market love.
Broader sentiment trumps company performance
Recent bearish sentiment on the stock weighed on NLC India's shares, overshadowing good news like their interim dividend and new solar launch.
For young investors, it shows how broader sentiment can sometimes trump company performance—even when profits are up.