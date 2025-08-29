Next Article
Sun TV's stock dips 2% on poor quarterly earnings
Sun TV Network's stock dropped 2% to ₹541.30 on Friday after the company reported lower earnings for April-June 2025.
Revenue slipped to ₹1,290 crore from ₹1,312 crore in the same quarter last year, and net profit fell to ₹532 crore from last year's ₹557 crore.
Annual revenue and profit decline
Looking at the bigger picture, Sun TV's annual revenue for the year ending March 2025 dropped to ₹4,015 crore (from ₹4,282 crore last year), with net profit also sliding to ₹1,709 crore from last year's ₹1,915 crore.
Even so, shareholders are set to get an interim dividend of ₹5 per share on August 13.
The company is also holding its 40th Annual General Meeting online on September 19.