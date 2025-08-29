Sun TV's stock dips 2% on poor quarterly earnings

Annual revenue and profit decline

Looking at the bigger picture, Sun TV's annual revenue for the year ending March 2025 dropped to ₹4,015 crore (from ₹4,282 crore last year), with net profit also sliding to ₹1,709 crore from last year's ₹1,915 crore.

Even so, shareholders are set to get an interim dividend of ₹5 per share on August 13.

The company is also holding its 40th Annual General Meeting online on September 19.