UNO Minda hits 52-week high: What's driving the stock

Strong quarterly performance boosts investor sentiment

In Q1 FY25 (April-June 2025), UNO Minda's revenue jumped to ₹4,489 crore from ₹3,818 crore last year, while net profit rose to ₹262 crore from ₹174 crore.

Their earnings per share also improved—from ₹3.47 to ₹5.06 this quarter—showing consistent growth and solid returns for shareholders.