UNO Minda hits 52-week high: What's driving the stock
UNO Minda, a major name in auto parts, just hit a 52-week stock high at ₹1,301.80 this Friday.
The stock's steady climb reflects investors' confidence, thanks to the company's strong business moves and upbeat financial results.
Strong quarterly performance boosts investor sentiment
In Q1 FY25 (April-June 2025), UNO Minda's revenue jumped to ₹4,489 crore from ₹3,818 crore last year, while net profit rose to ₹262 crore from ₹174 crore.
Their earnings per share also improved—from ₹3.47 to ₹5.06 this quarter—showing consistent growth and solid returns for shareholders.