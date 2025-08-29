US tariffs on India: Impact on economy, exports, and relations

Potential GDP growth impact and textile export concerns

These tariffs could shave about one percentage point off India's GDP growth and significantly impact textile exports, putting many small exporters' jobs at risk.

While services exports aren't affected, the pressure is real for goods-based businesses.

To cushion the blow, India may roll out GST reforms and tax cuts.

The dispute also signals rising tensions between the US and India—and could push India closer to China for trade.