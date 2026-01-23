Amazon to cut 14,000 more corporate jobs next week
Amazon is about to lay off 14,000 more corporate employees, bringing this round of job cuts to a huge 30,000—its biggest ever.
Teams such as AWS, retail, Prime Video and human resources (People Experience and Technology) are among those expected or likely to be affected as the company looks to streamline.
What's behind the layoffs?
With these cuts matching October's numbers, nearly 10% of Amazon's corporate staff could be impacted.
CEO Andy Jassy says it's less about AI taking over and more about reducing "layers" and making Amazon quicker on its feet:
"You end up with a lot more people than what you had before, and you end up with a lot more layers," he explained.
Support for those leaving
Amazon says folks losing their jobs will get severance pay, career help, and extended health insurance.
Plus, an anonymous feedback system has already sparked hundreds of changes inside the company.
Fun fact: Record-breaking scale
This wave could surpass Amazon's previous layoff record—and shows just how much even tech giants have to adapt when times change.