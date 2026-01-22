Amazon to cut 30,000 jobs by May 2026

Amazon could lay off as many as 30,000 people by May as it restructures and leans more into automation. Most of the affected roles are in operations and admin support—part of a bigger move after last year's 14,000 white-collar job cuts.

Where the layoffs hit hardest Washington state will see about 2,400 jobs lost there alone.

Corporate teams in Seattle and Bellevue, a facility in San Diego, plus some remote roles are also on the chopping block.

Big bet on AI while cutting jobs Even as people lose their jobs, Amazon is pouring $100 billion over the next decade into AI—think better AWS infrastructure and smarter machine learning tools.

The company says it will offer training programs to help employees develop AI and cloud skills.