Amazon's new policy: Employees must justify phone bill expenses

Amazon's strict policies are impacting its ability to attract talent

Over the past year, Amazon has made hundreds of structural tweaks, like cutting management layers and asking corporate staff to return to the office five days a week.

Raises now reward steady top performance over four years, but these strict policies are making it harder for Amazon to attract new talent.

To tackle red tape, Jassy set up a "bureaucracy mailbox" so employees can flag issues—leadership says managers who don't meet higher expectations may need to move on.