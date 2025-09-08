Next Article
Endurance Technologies gains 2% on robust fundamentals
Endurance Technologies's stock rose 2% to ₹3,028 on Monday morning, making it one of the top gainers in the Nifty Midcap 150 index.
The jump reflects strong investor interest and positive vibes around the company as of September 8, 2025.
Strong fundamentals and positive market sentiment
The company is ramping up its anti-lock braking and disk brake system capacity to fuel future growth.
On top of that, it announced a final dividend of ₹10 per share in May, with an effective date of August 1, 2025—showing it's committed to rewarding shareholders.
With a revenue of ₹11,560 crore and an EPS of ₹59.46 this year, plus bullish market sentiment, Endurance looks set for more action ahead.