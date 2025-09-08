Endurance Technologies gains 2% on robust fundamentals

Strong fundamentals and positive market sentiment

The company is ramping up its anti-lock braking and disk brake system capacity to fuel future growth.

On top of that, it announced a final dividend of ₹10 per share in May, with an effective date of August 1, 2025—showing it's committed to rewarding shareholders.

With a revenue of ₹11,560 crore and an EPS of ₹59.46 this year, plus bullish market sentiment, Endurance looks set for more action ahead.