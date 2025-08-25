Next Article
Amazon's Prime Shopping Days are live: Best deals on appliances
Amazon's Prime Shopping Days are back from Thursday to Monday, offering major discounts—up to 70% off on air fryers—on home and kitchen appliances for Prime members.
It's the perfect time to grab essentials like vacuum cleaners, air fryers, and smart gadgets without overspending.
Not a Prime member? Join the sale with free trial
You'll find deals on everything from handheld to robotic vacuums, plus air fryers with different presets and styles for all kinds of cooks.
Not a Prime member? You can still join the sale by signing up for a free trial and score these exclusive savings before the week's over.