Amazon's Q2 revenue beats expectations, but stock dips
Amazon crushed expectations with $167.7 billion in Q2 revenue, and AWS—its cloud arm—kept booming.
Still, the company's stock slipped over 3% after hours.
Investors worried about rising international costs
Even with solid numbers, investors are worried about rising international costs and new tariffs making it harder for Amazon to keep profits up.
The company's guidance for next quarter was a bit cautious too, which didn't help confidence.
Amazon's operating income guidance for next quarter
Amazon expects operating income of $15.5-$20.5 billion next quarter—just shy of what Wall Street hoped for—as global supply chain expenses keep climbing.
Amazon bets big on AI, plans $100B investment
Amazon plans to invest over $100 billion by 2025 to boost its AI infrastructure, aiming to stay ahead in tech despite economic hurdles.
Even with short-term bumps, they're betting big on future growth.