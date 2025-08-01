Semiconductor AI startup SixSense raises $8.5 million to boost production
Singapore-based SixSense, led by CTO Akanksha Jagwani and CEO Avni Agarwal, just raised $8.5 million in Series A funding, bringing their total to about $12 million as of August 1, 2025.
The round was led by Peak XV's Surge with backing from Alpha Intelligence Capital and FEBE.
Their no-code platform is already in use by major manufacturers
SixSense builds AI tools that help semiconductor manufacturers spot defects and predict failures in real time—no coding needed.
Their platform lets engineers set up custom models in just two days and works with equipment used by over 60% of the global market.
With backing from Surge, they're ramping up expansion
Already adopted by big names like GlobalFoundries and JCET, SixSense's platform has checked over 100 million chips and helped speed up production cycles by up to 30%.
They're now expanding across Asia and into the US as chip manufacturing shifts globally.