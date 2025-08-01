Semiconductor AI startup SixSense raises $8.5 million to boost production

SixSense builds AI tools that help semiconductor manufacturers spot defects and predict failures in real time—no coding needed. Their platform lets engineers set up custom models in just two days and works with equipment used by over 60% of the global market.

With backing from Surge, they're ramping up expansion

Already adopted by big names like GlobalFoundries and JCET, SixSense's platform has checked over 100 million chips and helped speed up production cycles by up to 30%.

They're now expanding across Asia and into the US as chip manufacturing shifts globally.