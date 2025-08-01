Thermax's Q1 profit jumps 39% on ₹56 crore Maharashtra incentive

A ₹56 crore incentive from the Maharashtra government gave Thermax's operating income a real lift, pushing its profit margins up. Even with lower revenue, new orders grew by 7% and the company's backlog hit ₹11,376 crore.

Chairperson Pudumjee upbeat about India-UK trade deal

Big wins in metal, power, mining, and food & beverage helped drive order growth.

While standalone profits fell sharply due to slower projects, fresh orders on that front actually jumped 20%.

CEO Ashish Bhandari admitted monsoon rains slowed things down but said projects are still moving.

Chairperson Meher Pudumjee sounded upbeat about the India-UK trade deal possibly bringing more business soon—especially in textiles and pharma.

