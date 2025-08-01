SEBI proposes new IPO rules: What it means for you

Retail investors to get more shares in smaller IPOs

If you're a retail investor or just starting out, you'll have a better shot at getting shares in smaller IPOs.

For larger ones, direct retail allocation might go down—but mutual funds will get a bigger slice (up from 5% to 15%), so you can still invest indirectly.

For SME IPOs, the minimum application size may double from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh, making it a bit tougher for small-ticket investors.