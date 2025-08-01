CleanMax plans ₹5,000 crore IPO as Brookfield boosts stake

CleanMax's growth story and Brookfield's stake rise

CleanMax has boosted its capacity to 1.5GW as of September 2024 and is aiming for 5GW soon, helping India chase its big renewable goals.

Even though revenue dipped in FY24, profits actually went up to ₹282 crore.

Meanwhile, Brookfield increased its stake from 38% to 48%, showing real faith in CleanMax as it heads toward this major IPO milestone.

