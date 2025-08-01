ED summons Anil Ambani in ₹17,000 crore loan fraud case

SEBI found Reliance Infrastructure moved ₹10,000 crore to group companies

Meanwhile, SEBI found that Reliance Infrastructure allegedly moved ₹10,000 crore to group companies through a related firm, calling it intercorporate deposits.

The company had earlier reported a smaller exposure but pushed back on the bigger numbers.

SEBI's report also pointed out years of missed disclosures and rule violations between 2016 and 2023—raising serious questions about how things were run.