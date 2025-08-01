Next Article
ED summons Anil Ambani in ₹17,000 crore loan fraud case
Anil Ambani, who leads Reliance Group, has been called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over a massive ₹17,000 crore loan fraud case. He's expected to show up on August 5.
This follows recent ED raids at 35 spots in Mumbai linked to his companies under money laundering laws.
SEBI found Reliance Infrastructure moved ₹10,000 crore to group companies
Meanwhile, SEBI found that Reliance Infrastructure allegedly moved ₹10,000 crore to group companies through a related firm, calling it intercorporate deposits.
The company had earlier reported a smaller exposure but pushed back on the bigger numbers.
SEBI's report also pointed out years of missed disclosures and rule violations between 2016 and 2023—raising serious questions about how things were run.