Apple's tariffs on China imports to hit $1.1 billion

Most US-bound iPhones now come from India, but there's still a 25% tariff on them (compared to 30% for Chinese imports until August). Macs, iPads, and Watches mostly come from Vietnam with a 20% tariff. Basically, no matter where Apple builds its gadgets, those extra costs add up.

Apple still managed to pull off a revenue jump

Even with these tariffs, Apple pulled off a revenue jump this quarter—hitting $94 billion—with iPhone sales up 13%.

Cook credits some of that to people buying early before prices rise but says strong products are what really drive sales.

He also confirmed Apple is all-in on building more chips at home, pledging $500 billion over four years to boost US manufacturing.