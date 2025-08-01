India Inc's profit growth weakest in 2 years Business Aug 01, 2025

India's top companies just had their weakest profit growth in two years.

For the June 2025 quarter, net profits rose only 5.4% from last year, and actually dropped 17% compared to the previous quarter—the biggest fall since mid-2020.

Revenues were up a modest 8.1% year-on-year but slipped 3% from last quarter, showing how tough business has gotten with demand cooling off and costs squeezing margins.