India Inc's profit growth weakest in 2 years
India's top companies just had their weakest profit growth in two years.
For the June 2025 quarter, net profits rose only 5.4% from last year, and actually dropped 17% compared to the previous quarter—the biggest fall since mid-2020.
Revenues were up a modest 8.1% year-on-year but slipped 3% from last quarter, showing how tough business has gotten with demand cooling off and costs squeezing margins.
Mixed bag of results
Not everyone is downbeat: L&T pulled off a strong 30% profit jump on the back of solid sales growth, while HUL managed a steady rise too.
But others like Asian Paints saw profits dip as demand softened outside sectors like banking and oil & gas.
The mixed results are a reminder that even big brands aren't immune to today's economic headwinds.