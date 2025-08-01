Apple posts record $94 billion revenue, $23.4 billion profit

iPhone sales hit $44.58 billion, services rise to $27.4 billion

iPhone sales hit $44.58 billion (up from last year's $39.3 billion), even though US tariffs on China-made products cost Apple about $800 million this quarter.

To work around this, Apple is making more iPhones in India for the US, but most still come from China.

Services like digital content and subscriptions also rose to $27.4 billion, adding to Apple's momentum.