Amazon's Q2 revenue jumps 13% to $167.7B, beats expectations

Most of the boost came from Amazon Web Services (AWS) , which pulled in $30.9 billion—a solid 17.5% jump from last year. Retail sales rose too, despite ongoing tariff pressures.

$100 billion investment in 2025

Amazon isn't slowing down: it plans to invest over $100 billion in 2025, mostly in expanding AWS and building out its artificial intelligence game.

CEO Andy Jassy says integrating AI across services is key for innovation and efficiency.

The company is also pouring billions into new data centers—including a huge one in Pennsylvania—and has invested $8 billion in AI startup Anthropic to strengthen its cloud offerings even more.