Amazon's Q2 profit soars 35% on AI bets

AWS drives growth, but AI spending raises concerns

CEO Andy Jassy credits the growth to Amazon's expanded AI features and a strong performance by AWS, which saw sales climb 17.5% to $30.9 billion thanks to higher demand for cloud-based AI services.

But not everyone's cheering: heavy spending on AI infrastructure nearly doubled capital expenses and cut free cash flow, causing shares to dip over 3% after hours.

Still, Amazon expects next quarter's sales to keep climbing, showing they're betting big on tech shaping their future.