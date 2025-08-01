Coinbase posts record profit as crypto prices rise

Adapting to the market

Even though crypto prices went up, everyday trading stayed sluggish since investors are still wary about market rules and volatility.

That meant transaction revenue slipped by 2% to $764.3 million.

But Coinbase made up ground with smart moves—like gains from their investment in stablecoin company Circle and other crypto assets—showing they can adapt when the market gets tricky and aren't just relying on trading fees anymore.