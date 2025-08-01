India gears up to tackle Trump's 25% tariff on exports

Exporters call for quick government support

To keep things moving, exporters suggested interest subsidies to maintain cash flow, plus faster GST refunds and duty drawback claims for better liquidity.

They also pushed for reforms in special economic zones so businesses can use their capacity more efficiently.

On top of that, there's a big push for an early trade deal with the US to reduce market uncertainty.

Talks are set to pick up again from August 25, aiming for solutions that work for both sides.