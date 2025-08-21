Next Article
AMFI aims to get 10cr Indians investing in mutual funds
AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) is aiming to get 10 crore Indians investing in mutual funds in the next 3-4 years and hopes to double the average investment per person.
Even with market ups and downs, more people are starting SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans), keeping inflows steady.
AMFI's focus on transparency and ethical practices
Celebrating 30 years, AMFI says it's focused on increasing transparency and spreading financial know-how so more people can join in confidently.
CEO Venkat Chalasani highlighted their push for transparency and ethical practices, while AMFI continues acting as a bridge with SEBI and RBI to help more households turn savings into financial assets.