HUL appoints new CFO as Priya Nair takes charge CEO
Big changes at Hindustan Unilever: Niranjan Gupta, who was CFO at Hero MotoCorp, is stepping in as the new Chief Financial Officer starting November 1, 2025.
This follows closely after Priya Nair took over as CEO, showing the company is shaking up its top team.
Current CFO to take on global role
Ritesh Tiwari, the current CFO, isn't leaving—he's moving up to become Unilever's Global Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Treasury in London.
Both leadership moves appear to be part of HUL's strategy to adapt to a changing market and strengthen for future growth.