HUL appoints new CFO as Priya Nair takes charge CEO Aug 21, 2025

Big changes at Hindustan Unilever: Niranjan Gupta, who was CFO at Hero MotoCorp, is stepping in as the new Chief Financial Officer starting November 1, 2025.

This follows closely after Priya Nair took over as CEO, showing the company is shaking up its top team.