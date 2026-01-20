AMFI wants tax tweaks to make mutual funds more attractive
Business
The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) is asking the government for some tax changes in the upcoming Union Budget.
They're pushing to bring back indexation benefits for long-term debt funds, launch a new Debt-Linked Savings Scheme with a five-year lock-in, and make it easier for people to invest by relaxing certain rules.
Why should you care?
If these reforms happen, investing in mutual funds could get more rewarding and less complicated—think higher tax breaks, simpler options, and better savings tools.
AMFI also wants fairer tax treatment for equity fund-of-funds and easier rules for offshore investments.
All this could mean more ways to grow your money and save on taxes—something young investors might want to keep an eye on.