Amul crosses ₹1L crore turnover

Dairy giant Amul has hit a major milestone, with its total turnover surpassing ₹1 lakh crore in the last fiscal year. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which markets Amul products, reported an 11% increase over the previous year's base of ₹90,000 crore. The growth is mainly attributed to strong demand for its wide range of dairy products.

Federation performance GCMMF's overall revenue up by 11.4% Along with Amul's brand turnover, the GCMMF's overall revenue has also seen a substantial increase. The federation's turnover rose by 11.4% to ₹73,450 crore in the last fiscal year from ₹65,911 crore in the previous financial year. This growth is attributed to a diverse product portfolio of over 1,200 packs and an extensive distribution network catering to modern consumer needs.

Leadership remarks Consumer trust, hard work of dairy farmers behind growth GCMMF Chairman Ashokbhai Chaudhary attributed the federation's growth to consumer trust and the hard work of its dairy farmers. "Crossing the ₹1 lakh crore brand turnover is a testament to the trust of millions of consumers and the tireless hard work of our 36 lakh dairy farmers," he said. The cooperative spirit was also highlighted by Gordhanbhai Dhameliya, Vice Chairman of GCMMF.

Advertisement