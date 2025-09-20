Next Article
Amul to reduce prices of 700+ products: Here's why
Business
Starting September 22, 2024, Amul is cutting prices by up to 17% on over 700 products—including UHT milk, ice cream, cheese, and frozen snacks.
This price drop follows a recent GST reduction and is meant to spur consumption of categories like ice cream and butter, where per capita consumption remains very low in India.
Butter, ghee, ice cream, and frozen snacks see price cuts
Butter and ghee are now over 6% less expensive, classic vanilla ice cream cups are down by 10%, and frozen snacks like Paneer Paratha see the biggest cut at nearly 17%.
Amul says this move helps both consumers (yay for savings!) and their massive network of farmer-members by encouraging everyone to buy more.