Amazon Great Indian Festival: Early access starts September 22
Amazon's Great Indian Festival is back!
The main sale kicks off at midnight on September 23, but if you're a Prime member, you get early access from September 22—plus up to 10% extra savings on top of existing discounts across smartphones, electronics, home appliances, fashion, and more.
Best deals so far
'Early Deals' started September 13 with up to 40% off on smartphones and up to 80% off electronics and fashion.
Standout offers include the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for ₹71,999 (with no-cost EMI), Apple iPhone 15 at ₹43,749, Realme NARZO 80 Lite for ₹8,999, boAt Rockerz headphones for ₹2,299, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE.