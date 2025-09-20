Amazon Great Indian Festival: Early access starts September 22

Best deals so far

'Early Deals' started September 13 with up to 40% off on smartphones and up to 80% off electronics and fashion.

Standout offers include the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for ₹71,999 (with no-cost EMI), Apple iPhone 15 at ₹43,749, Realme NARZO 80 Lite for ₹8,999, boAt Rockerz headphones for ₹2,299, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE.