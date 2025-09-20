How H-1B visa fee hike impacts India's education loan market

The recent hike in H-1B visa application fees by the United States government has sent shockwaves through India's overseas education loan market. Industry insiders told Moneycontrol that demand for such loans has plummeted for the Fall 2025 academic season compared to Fall 2024. Bankers have blamed the decline on the US's policy environment under President Donald Trump, a staunch critic of the H-1B program, a major pathway for international students to enter the American job market.

Market shift No significant shift to other countries Despite the decline, there has been no significant shift in demand to other countries. The US continues to be India's largest market for overseas education loans. However, uncertainty around post-study work opportunities is making families rethink their plans. This comes after a period of rapid growth where the education loan business had seen double-digit growth since 2018, driven by India's aspirational middle class and English-speaking student population.

Market slowdown Regional disparities in education loan outstanding The slowdown in demand is especially evident in India's western and northern regions. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, education loan outstanding in these regions grew at a slower pace between 2016 and 2024. The southern region remains the largest contributor to outstanding education loans, with Tamil Nadu leading the way. Despite this, growth has already slowed down for lenders like Credila Financial Services and Avanse Financial Services.

