You can now register GST complaints on National Consumer Helpline
What's the story
In a major development, the Department of Consumer Affairs has launched a new facility for lodging Goods and Services Tax (GST) complaints on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH). The move comes just ahead of the implementation of Next-Gen GST Reforms 2025 on September 22. The initiative is also in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to empower consumers in the GST ecosystem.
Registration process
Consumers can register complaints in 17 regional languages
Consumers can now register their GST complaints through a dedicated category on the Integrated Grievance Redressal Mechanism (INGRAM) portal. The sub-categories cover sectors such as automobiles, banking, FMCG, consumer durables, and e-commerce. Complaints can be lodged via toll-free number 1915, NCH app, web portal, WhatsApp, SMS, email, or Umang app in 17 regional languages. Each complaint gets a unique docket number for tracking purposes.
Pre-launch preparations
CBIC officials trained NCH counselors for GST-related queries
Ahead of the launch, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) officials trained NCH counselors for GST-related queries on September 11. On September 17, the Department consulted with e-commerce platforms, industry associations, and consumer durables companies. They were urged to pass on GST rate reductions to customers. The initiative is expected to enhance GST compliance while promoting participatory governance by empowering consumers as active stakeholders in fair market practices.
Helpline evolution
NCH has grown exponentially over the years
The NCH has grown exponentially over the years, handling more than 1.7 lakh complaints per month in 2025, compared to just 37,000 in 2017. Call volumes have also seen a massive jump from 12,553 in December 2015 to an impressive figure of 1.55 lakh by December 2024. With more than 1,142 convergence partners including private companies and regulators on board, around 65% of complaints are now being registered digitally on this platform.