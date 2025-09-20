FD rates drop as Indian banks adjust to global trends

Several banks in India have recently slashed their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates across different tenures. The trend comes amid domestic and global rate cuts, including the US Federal Reserve's recent 25 basis points (bps) reduction to 4.00-4.25%. The move could prompt further easing by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) . Currently, most major banks offer FD rates between 6.45% and 6.7% per annum for regular depositors.

Rate variations Bandhan Bank offers highest rate of 7.2% for regular depositors Senior citizens usually get an additional 50bps on FD rates. However, small finance banks still offer some of the highest rates, often going up to 8% or more. Bandhan Bank offers the highest FD rate of 7.2% for a tenure between two years and less than three years. HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank offer similar rates for regular depositors for specific tenures, such as 18-21 months for HDFC and 391 days to 23 months for Kotak Mahindra.

Banking updates ICICI, Federal, and DCB banks provide similar rates ICICI Bank offers an FD rate of 6.6% for regular citizens and 7.1% for senior citizens for tenures of two years and above. Federal Bank offers a rate of 6.7% for regular depositors and 7.2% for senior citizens, but only up to a tenure of 999 days. DCB Bank also offers the highest FD rate of 7.2% for a tenure of 27 months at present.

Interest offerings SBI offers an FD rate of 6.45% for regular depositors Jammu and Kashmir Bank offers an FD rate of 7.1% for a tenure of 888 days, while SBM Bank India offers the highest rate of 7.5% for five years at present. Among public sector banks, State Bank of India (SBI) offers an FD rate of 6.45% for regular depositors and 6.95% for senior citizens for two to three years at present.

Rate comparison PNB, Union Bank also provides competitive FD rates Other public sector banks like Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, and Central Bank of India also offer competitive FD rates. PNB offers an interest rate of 6.6% for regular depositors and 7.1% for senior citizens for a tenure of 390 days, while Union Bank offers similar rates but for a longer tenure up to three years at present.