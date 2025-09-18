Anand Rathi to raise ₹745cr via IPO in September

With over 90 branches and 1,000+ agents across India, Anand Rathi offers services like equity broking, margin trading, investment advice, and wealth management for everyone from retail investors to high-net-worth clients. In FY2025, they grew revenue by 24% (₹845.7 crore) and profit by 34% (₹103.6 crore) compared to last year.

Issue details and SEBI clearance

Half the IPO shares are set aside for institutional investors, while retail gets 35%, and non-institutional buyers get 15%. Employees have a special ₹10 crore reservation too.

The funds will go toward Anand Rathi's long-term business needs and general expenses.

Nuvama Wealth Management, DAM Capital Advisors, and Anand Rathi Advisors are managing the issue; SEBI gave its approval just last month.