Anand Rathi to raise ₹745cr via IPO in September
Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers is launching its IPO from September 23 to 25, with shares priced between ₹393 and ₹414 each.
The company is aiming to raise ₹745 crore, with anchor investors coming in on September 22.
Anand Rathi's business and financials
With over 90 branches and 1,000+ agents across India, Anand Rathi offers services like equity broking, margin trading, investment advice, and wealth management for everyone from retail investors to high-net-worth clients.
In FY2025, they grew revenue by 24% (₹845.7 crore) and profit by 34% (₹103.6 crore) compared to last year.
Issue details and SEBI clearance
Half the IPO shares are set aside for institutional investors, while retail gets 35%, and non-institutional buyers get 15%. Employees have a special ₹10 crore reservation too.
The funds will go toward Anand Rathi's long-term business needs and general expenses.
Nuvama Wealth Management, DAM Capital Advisors, and Anand Rathi Advisors are managing the issue; SEBI gave its approval just last month.