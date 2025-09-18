EU's carbon tax to favor Indian exporters

CBAM will kick in from January 2026

From January 2026, the EU will start taxing imports like steel and cement with high carbon footprints.

By recognizing India's own carbon pricing, the EU will deduct that amount under CBAM, favoring Indian exporters who decarbonise their goods.

The broader agenda also pushes for better tech partnerships, smoother supply chains, and hopes to wrap up an India-EU Free Trade Agreement by the end of 2025.